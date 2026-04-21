...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘Don’t have time': Trump rules out ceasefire extension with Iran

Donald Trump issued a threat to Iran, saying that the US would resume its attacks on Iran if a deal is not struck with Tehran soon.

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 06:30 pm IST
Edited by Shivam Pratap Singh
Advertisement

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he did not want to extend a ceasefire with Iran, adding Washington was in a strong negotiating position and would end up with what he called a great deal.

Donald Trump on Iran

The ceasefire between the US and Iran is due to expire on Wednesday.

"I don't want to do that. We don't have that much time," Trump told CNBC in an interview when asked about the possibility of extending the ceasefire.

According to a Reuters report, officials in Washington have expressed confidence that talks with Iran will go ahead in Pakistan, and a senior Iranian official said Tehran was considering joining.

With the prospect of last-ditch further peace talks still up in the air, Trump issued a threat to Iran, saying that the US would resume its attacks on Iran if a deal is not struck with Tehran soon.

"I expect to be bombing because I think that's a better attitude to go in with. But we're ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go," he said.

Trump's flip-flops

The ceasefire seemed likely to be extended if talks resume, before Trump's latest announcement. Though it is very likely that the mercurial Republican will still end up changing his mind.

White House officials have said that Vance would lead the American delegation, but Iran hasn't yet confirmed who it might send. Iranian state television on Tuesday broadcast a message saying that “no delegation from Iran has visited Islamabad … so far.”

The US has instituted a blockade of Iranian ports to pressure Tehran into ending its stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping lane through which 20% of the world’s natural gas and crude oil transits in peacetime. That has been a key sticking point in Iran, shadowing the peace talks.

Iran’s iron grip on the strait has sent oil prices soaring, and Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading near $95 per barrel on Tuesday, up more than 30% from February. 28, the day that Israel and the US attacked Iran to start the war.

Before the war began, the Strait of Hormuz had been fully open to international shipping, and Trump has demanded that vessels again be allowed to transit unimpeded through the waterway.

 
donald trump united states iran us iran war us top news
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / ‘Don’t have time': Trump rules out ceasefire extension with Iran
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.