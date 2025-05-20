‘Don’t know why its considered bribery': Qatar defends Boeing gift to Trump

Qatar defended its decision to gift a Boeing jet to the US as a routine transaction between partners, saying the criticism is down to a misguided description of the Mideast Gulf country as a small Arab nation trying to buy influence. The $400 million-worth Qatari-owned super luxury Boeing Co. 747-8 jumbo jet is expected to be used as Air Force One. (AP)

“I don’t know why people consider it as bribery or Qatar trying to buy influence with this administration,” Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Tuesday during a panel at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha. “We need to overcome this stereotype.”

“Many nations have gifted things to the US,” he said, invoking the Statue of Liberty, which was gifted to the US government from France in the 19th century.

President Donald Trump’s administration came under fire from lawmakers for its decision to accept a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet from the Qatari ruling family.

The super luxury Boeing Co. 747-8 jumbo jet is expected to be used as Air Force One, until the US replaces the aging aircraft that are currently in use, after chronic delays by Boeing in delivering two new aircraft President Trump ordered during his first term.

The Air Force this month said Boeing is proposing to deliver its new version of Air Force One by 2027.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the US Air Force will accept the donation “according to all legal and ethical obligations.”

The government of the State of Qatar is the underwriter of the Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg.