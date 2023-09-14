Dove faces backlash for partnering with BLM activist Zyanha Bryant

Beauty gargantuan Dove has launched a new campaign termed ‘Fat Liberation’ under which it has partnered with BLM activist Zyanha Bryant. This move by the brand has been getting famous for all the wrong reasons. People are mad at Dove for partnering with Zyanha, who is accused of wrongly getting a white student expelled from university over a “misheard” point.

Zyanha, 22, a community organizer and student activist currently studying at the University of Virginia, took to Instagram to announce that she was a “Dove Ambassador.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zyanha, 22, a community organizer and student activist currently studying at the University of Virginia, took to Instagram to announce that she was a “Dove Ambassador.”

In the video, Zyanha talked about Fat Liberation and creating spaces and institutions that are accessible to people who live with a fat body. "My belief is that we should be centering the voices and the experiences of the most marginalized people and communities at all times.”

“So when I think about what fat liberation looks like to me, I think about centering the voices of those who live in and who manoeuvre through spaces and institutions in a fat body,” she added.

“Fat liberation is something we should all be talking about… Tell us what Fat Liberation means to you using the hashtag #SizeFreedom and tagging @dove to share your story,” she captioned the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Zyanha has received praise for her activism during Black Lives Matter and has also been credited duly for getting the Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville taken down, recently she has come under the radar of the netizens for wrongly getting a white student named Morgan Bettinger suspended from the university campus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additionally, she "misheard" Morgan referring to BLM protestors as “good speed bumps” and got her suspended in 2020.

Morgan was driving through a road where a protest was going on. While stuck in traffic she strikes up a conversation with a truck driver telling him “It’s a good thing that you are here because otherwise these people would have been speed bumps,” trying to praise his efforts to block traffic.

Zyanha misheard Morgan saying that the protestors “would make good speedbumps.” She later took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the incident which became viral enough that the university suspended Morgan.

People on the net are so not happy with Dove and have made sure to express their unhappiness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with Reason Magazine, Morgan shared how the incident which was later termed as just a comment being "misheard" “has left a huge impact on my life.”

“The university has never had to answer for what their actions have done.” While she was able to graduate from the university she still as a permanent mark on her record which has demolished all her dreams of getting into a law school.