At least 57 injured in South Korea's Seongnam after bus crashes into 32 vehicles

A commuter bus struck more than 30 vehicles stopped at a traffic light during the morning rush hour Wednesday in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, injuring dozens of people, fire officials in South Korea said.

The wreckage of a damaged bus at the scene after it crashed into about 10 vehicles, in Seongnam, South Korea, November 11, 2026. (via REUTERS)

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At least 57 people were being treated for injuries, including nine who were seriously hurt, although none were in life-threatening condition, according to the fire department of Gyeonggi Province, which governs Seongnam.

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The bus collided with 32 vehicles before slamming into a median strip, fire officials said. Photos from the scene showed the bus perched on a median strip with a shattered windshield and other damaged cars.

Police were questioning the bus driver, who tested negative in a breathalyzer test and told investigators that the brakes had failed, according to Park Chang-gon, an official from Seongnam’s Bundang district police station.