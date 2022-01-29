Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dozens of Palestinian protestors injured in West Bank clash

The eyewitnesses told Xinhua that fierce clashes broke out between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soldiers in villages south and east of the northern West Bank city of Nablus.
Palestinian protesters take cover during confrontations with Israeli security forces, in the village of Kfar Qaddum near the Jewish settlement of Kedumim in the occupied West Bank, on January 28, 2022. (AFP)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 11:01 AM IST
ANI |

Dozens of Palestinian protestors were injured on Friday during clashes with Israeli soldiers near three West Bank cities, Palestinian medics and eyewitnesses said.

Ahmad Jibril, emergency director in the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, told reporters that Israeli soldiers shot and wounded 13 demonstrators with rubber-coated metal bullets during the clashes.

Clashes also broke out in the southern West Bank city of Hebron and the northern West Bank city of Qalqilya, said medics and eyewitnesses, adding that Israeli soldiers fired teargas and rubber bullets to disperse the demonstrators.

There has been no immediate comment of the Israeli army on the clashes that broke out during protests and demonstrations against the Israeli confiscation of Palestinian lands and expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank. 

