Driver caught on highway for playing Pokemon Go on 8 smartphones

The Washington State Patrol saw the driver parked on the eastbound Highway 518 in Burien near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport earlier this week, the Seattle Times reported.

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 09:02 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington DC
A piece of foam, cut to hold eight mobile phones in place -- all of them playing the game Pokemon Go -- is shown on the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by a person who was found pulled over on the shoulder of a highway in Washington state near Seattle by a Washington state trooper who thought the driver needed assistance.
A piece of foam, cut to hold eight mobile phones in place -- all of them playing the game Pokemon Go -- is shown on the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by a person who was found pulled over on the shoulder of a highway in Washington state near Seattle by a Washington state trooper who thought the driver needed assistance.(AP)
         

A driver parked on a highway in the US was reportedly found with eight smartphones, all playing Pokemon Go.

The Washington State Patrol saw the driver parked on the eastbound Highway 518 in Burien near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport earlier this week, the Seattle Times reported. The driver fixed the eight smartphones into a blue foam.

The driver was apparently waiting on the side of the road to catch a Rayquaza that is hard to find in the augmented reality game.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 09:02 IST

