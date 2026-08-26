Dubai airport's passenger traffic drops more than 30% in first half amid US-Iran war

Dubai International Airport saw passenger traffic fall 31.3% in the first half of the year, its operator said on Wednesday, as the Iran war heavily disrupted traffic across the Gulf including at the busy international travel hub.

An empty arrivals area at the Dubai International Airport, following the United States and Israel strikes on Iran, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 2, 2026. (REUTERS)

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DXB welcomed 13 million passengers in the second quarter, bringing the traffic in the first six months of the year to 31.5 million, Dubai Airports said in a statement. That compared to 46 million passengers in the same period a year earlier.

Aircraft movements totalled 150,600 during the first half, down 32.1% year on year, it added.

The conflict, which started on February 28, has thrown the aviation sector into turmoil this year, with flights cancelled, rescheduled and rerouted and the fallout reaching well beyond the Gulf as soaring jet fuel prices weighed on airlines globally.

Middle Eastern carriers, some of the world's biggest, have seen their networks upended by the conflict, but have gradually resumed their activity. Emirates President Tim Clark said last month the airline was flying at 90% capacity.

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{{^usCountry}} However, while more airlines are restoring flights across the Middle East, major carriers including Lufthansa, British Airways and Singapore Airlines remain cautious and have extended suspensions on a range of routes in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, while more airlines are restoring flights across the Middle East, major carriers including Lufthansa, British Airways and Singapore Airlines remain cautious and have extended suspensions on a range of routes in the region. {{/usCountry}}

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Still, Dubai Airports said the hub had shown resilience, while capacity was returning and investment continued.

"The steady return of international carriers, improving connectivity and strengthening load factors signal resilient demand across key markets and growing confidence ahead of DXB's traditionally busier second half," it said.

The company had forecast passenger traffic of nearly 100 million passengers this year before the war started.