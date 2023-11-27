Dubai climate conference ‘COP28’ this week; over 200 countries invited. Details

After a year full of devastating extreme and record-shattering weather conditions across the globe, world leaders are set to gather for the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, or Conference of the Parties (COP28) this week on a mission to curb climate change. The COP28 will take place from November 28 to December 12 under the presidency of the UAE.

What is COP28 and why is it important?

The COP28 summit is being hosted by the UAE. (CREDIT: Reuters)

COP28 is the 28th annual United Nations climate meeting where leaders across the world meet and discuss ways and measures to limit and prepare for climate change. The ‘COP’ stands for ‘Conference of Parties’ - referring to those parties who signed up to the original UN climate agreement in 1992. The conferences are of significant importance as they are intended for the governments to agree on policies to limit global temperature rises and adapt to impacts associated with climate change.

Notably, the 21st session of the COP (COP21) led to the Paris Agreement, which mobilised global collective action to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels by 2100 and to act to adapt to the already existing effects of climate change.

COP28 in UAE is a controversial subject

The UAE is one of the top 10 oil-producing nations in the world. Oil, being a fossil fuel, becomes one of the main causes of climate change because it releases planet-warming greenhouse gases during its production. The UAE is also one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world, due to its very hot and humid climate. Without a reduction in emissions, wet-bulb temperatures in the region are expected to cross 35°C (95°F) for a prolonged period of time by the 2070s.

However, the UAE has been making efforts to reduce emissions in different ways across several sectors of its economy including - promoting organic and hydroponic agriculture, building the Etihad Rail, and reducing waste. The Middle Eastern country has also pledged to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2050. It was also the first country in the region to sign the Paris Agreement.

What will be discussed during the conference?

According to reports, this year's COP28 is expected to stress on the importance of collective action to stop climate change and the critical role of finance in the low-carbon transition. It is also likely to focus on delivering money for climate action from richer to poorer countries.

Who is invited to COP28?

Delegates from nearly 200 countries - over 70,000 people - are expected to attend the conference this week, in what could be the largest United Nations climate summit ever. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be traveling to Dubai from November 30 to December 1 to attend the World Climate Action Summit - the high-level segment of COP28. Other leaders including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Pope Francis have also confirmed their attendance. However, US President Joe Biden will not be attending.

