Dubai flight status: Updated list of flights cancelled, suspended and rerouted amid US-Iran strikes

Iran has initiated airstrikes on Gulf states in response to the US and Israeli strikes that began early Saturday, February 28. Flight operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and other key Gulf airports remain severely affected amid the ongoing Iran-Israel-US conflict. Airlines such as Emirates and Etihad have suspended flights from Dubai. Here's the latest update on the flight status in Dubai. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

The closures have resulted in major airports such as Dubai International Airport, Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) and Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport either cancelling, rerouting or grounding services. Emirates, flydubai, and other UAE carriers temporarily halted flights while airlines monitor safety conditions.

Flights to and from Tel Aviv, Dubai, Doha, and other regional international hubs have also been suspended.

Flight status at Dubai airport According to the Dubai Media Office, all flight operations at both DXB and DWC were suspended until further notice, and passengers were advised not to travel to airports without checking updated flight information directly with their carriers.

Emirates has suspended operations in and out of Dubai until 15:00 local time (13:00 GMT) on Monday due to airspace limitations.

Etihad Airways has also suspended flights out of Abu Dhabi until 02:00 local time. Passengers with tickets issued on or before February 28, 2026, with initial travel dates up to March 3, are eligible for a free rebooking until March 15. Until March 3, all flights can be refunded in full through the airline's website or travel agencies.

British Airways has also suspended flights to Bahrain and Tel Aviv till Wednesday. Services between Heathrow and Abu Dhabi, Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, or Tel Aviv may be disrupted for a few days, according to the statement.

Moreover, over the weekend, Virgin Atlantic halted flights between London and Riyadh and Dubai. Flights to Saudi Arabia, India, and the Maldives may take longer due to being redirected around the affected area.

Germany's Lufthansa prolonged its suspension of flights to the region until March 8, while Qatar Airways, which has suspended all operations, said it would provide an additional update on Monday.

Dubai International Airport sustained damage during Iran's attacks Some of the city's most important landmarks and sources of income were struck by the Iranian attacks, which also caused damage to Dubai Airport, the busiest airport in the world for international travel.

According to a statement from the airport operator, four staff members were hurt and one concourse at Dubai International "sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained."

Social media footage showed emergency and fire services on the tarmac as a small column of smoke rose from one of the main departure buildings. However, the overall structure remains safe and intact.