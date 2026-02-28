What's happening in Bahrain, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi right now? Latest updates amid reports of evacuations in Middle East
Smoke was seen over parts of Bahrain’s capital, Manama, on Saturday. Flight operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) have been suspended.
The United States and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday. Tehran responded with a wave of missiles and drones targeting Israel. Iran also struck US military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar. Explosions were reported in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, leading the United Arab Emirates and Iraq to close their airspace.
Bahrain
Emergency sirens sounded across Bahrain's capital, Manama, on Saturday morning, with smoke reported over parts of the city.
Bahrain said a missile targeted the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in the island nation.
The Interior Ministry subsequently announced the evacuation of residents in the Juffair area, home to the US naval base, according to Al Jazeera.
“We urge your cooperation with the relevant authorities,” the ministry said.
Dubai
At least three large explosions were heard over the Dubai area on Saturday, according to local reports.
Flight operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) have been suspended until further notice.
Passengers are advised to stay away from the airports and check with airlines for the latest updates.
Emirates and flydubai, along with other carriers operating out of Dubai, have canceled all flights scheduled for February 28.
Emirates told Gulf News, "Due to multiple regional airspace closures, Emirates has temporarily suspended operations to and from Dubai."
"We are actively monitoring the situation and engaging with relevant authorities," it added.
Flydubai said, "This is a developing situation, which we are monitoring closely, and we are working with the relevant authorities while adjusting our flight schedule accordingly."
Abu Dhabi
State media in the United Arab Emirates reported that one person was killed in Abu Dhabi after shrapnel struck a residential area.
Abu Dhabi residents received alerts, warning them of "potential missile threats."
"Seek immediate shelter in the closest secure building, and steer away from windows, doors and open areas," the alert.
Middle East
New blasts were also heard in Riyadh, Doha, and Abu Dhabi on Saturday afternoon, residents and AFP correspondents said.
The UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait have temporarily closed or restricted their airspace. This has prompted several airlines to cancel, reroute or suspend services as a precaution.
