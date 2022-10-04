Dubai’s new Hindu temple with 16 deities to open from Dussehra | 5 points

A new Hindu temple constructed in Dubai is set to open its doors for devotees from Dussehra onwards, after an inauguration ceremony on Tuesday. The temple had its soft opening on September 1, where thousands of visitors were allowed to get a glimpse of the interiors of the temple built with white marble.

“With the benevolence of the Rulers of the UAE and the gracious support of the Community Development Authority (CDA), we are holding the official inaugural ceremony of the Hindu Temple Dubai tomorrow evening,” one of the temple trustees Raju Shroff, told Gulf News.

16 Deities, digital library, vedic language classes | 5 points on new Hindu temple in Dubai

1. The temple is located in Jebel Ali. This area is also known as ‘the worship village’ as it houses several churches and the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara.

2. Temple trustees have welcomed people of all nationalities and religious beliefs to view and worship 16 deities, and the Guru Granth Sahib - the Holy Book of the Sikhs, reported Gulf News.

3. In terms of the architecture, the temple has two levels as visible in the images. A main prayer hall, where most of the deities are installed, has a large 3D-printed pink lotus unfurling across the central dome.

4. As per the information on its website, the temple will also offer a digital library, physical and online classes on vedic languages, and a range of value building and awareness courses. As a part of its outreach program, it will also offer medical and educational support to those in need.

5. The temple will be open daily from 6.30am until 8.30pm from October 5 onwards. Aarti or special prayers will be held daily at 7.30pm, the temple website said, recommending online booking via hindutempledubai.com to avoid long queues.

