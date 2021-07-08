Dubai received 3.7 million visitors despite Covid-19 in 11-month period

Dubai welcomed 3.7 million visitors in 11 months despite the restrictions due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), according to the emirate's tourism department. The data shared the inflow of overnight visitors from July 2020 to May 2021.

Dubai reopened to international tourists on July 7, 2020.

While 1.7 million visitors came to Dubai between July and December 2020, an additional two million visited the emirate in the first five months of 2021, according to data from Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

“The new data reveals that Dubai's tourism rebound is gathering pace despite the current challenges faced by international markets. Dubai's ability to implement a rigorous precautionary protocol regime has made the city one of the world's safest destinations for travellers," said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Moreover, hotel occupancy in Dubai peaked in December 2020 (69 per cent) and in January 2021 (66 per cent) with the city ranking second globally in terms of occupancy after Singapore and ahead of Paris and London.

Dubai airport’s Terminal 1 reopened in June after a 15-month closure. Flights were operated through Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced last month that it will continue to ban entry from India and 13 other countries. Cargo flights, business and charter flights will be exempted from this ban.

UAE consists of seven emirates that have been setting their individual travel policies since the pandemic started.

Dubai is the most popular tourist and business hub among the seven emirates.

