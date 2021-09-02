Dubai restaurant launches 'world's first' gold Vada Pav

The humble Vada Pav is a very popular dish in Mumbai. But have you ever wondered how it can be embellished to be served as an elite dish? Well, a restaurant in Dubai has done just that - it has introduced a gold-laden Vada Pav.

The restaurant O'Pao, located in Karama and Al Quoz, says it is the world's first 22 karat Vada Pav and is filled with truffle butter and cheese. It is served with sweet potato fries and sweet lemonade.

After being adorned with gold leaves, the restaurant has now priced the humble potato patty AED 99 (approximately ₹1,970). The Vada Pav is available only for dine-in.

A promotional video of the dish posted by O'Pao on its Instagram handle shows it is being served in an elegant wooden box, which when opened reveals the package with a white smoke.

The Instagram page of the restaurant says it serves "sliders with an Indian twist".

A few years ago, a restaurant in Dubai had launched gold burger, which contained 24 karats of real, edible gold. It is prepared with fresh tomatoes, lettuce, melted cheese but infused with opulence, which the restaurant said provided a great experience.