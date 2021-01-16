IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Dubai’s Emirates suspends flights to Sydney and Melbourne
world news

Dubai’s Emirates suspends flights to Sydney and Melbourne

Australia all but closed its borders to travelers last year to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Emirates airliners are seen on the tarmac in a general view of Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.(FILE PHOTO / REUTERS)

Emirates is suspending flights to Australia’s three largest cities due to “operational reasons,” the world’s largest airline by international passengers announced.

The last flights to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane will be on Jan. 20 and customers for those cities will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin. Emirates did not say when the flights would resume.

Australia all but closed its borders to travellers last year to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Arrivals are capped, and those who do enter have to undergo a strict quarantine for two weeks. Many of its citizens abroad have struggled to get home.

Dubai, the Middle East’s main business hub, locked down the city for about a month last year and Emirates grounded passenger flights. It’s eased entry requirements in recent months in a bid to boost tourism.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
melbourne covid-19 sydney
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.