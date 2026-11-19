The Dutch embassy in Kyiv was damaged when a projectile struck behind its building on Thursday afternoon, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Tom Berendsen.

Dutch defence startup Destinus SA said Ukraine used its missiles in attacks on the Crimea bridge on Monday and Tuesday. (Representational image)

“Fortunately, our colleagues are unharmed, though there is minor damage to the building,” Berendsen wrote in a post on X, adding that the ministry is investigating exactly what happened.

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Tensions between Russia and the Netherlands escalated earlier this week over the role a Dutch company played in Ukraine’s attack on a bridge to Russian-occupied Crimea.

Also read: Crimean Bridge attack: Why Ukraine's strike deals a blow to Russia's supply route

Dutch defence startup Destinus SA said Ukraine used its missiles in attacks on the Crimea bridge on Monday and Tuesday, prompting the Russian embassy in The Hague to question in a post on X whether the acknowledgement amounts to an admission that the Netherlands is joining the war.