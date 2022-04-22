Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle shows impact of climate change at 4 locations
world news

Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle shows impact of climate change at 4 locations

Earth Day 2022: The real time-lapse images from four different locations around the planet will be displayed on the Google homepage for several hours at a time.
Earth Day 202: Google Doodle showing glacier retreat at Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.(Google)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 06:03 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Earth Day 2022: Today’s Doodle artwork of the Google search engine is dedicated to the annual Earth Day and addresses the issue of climate change, one of the most pressing topics of our time. Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 every year to mark the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970.

Google Doodle has issued real time-lapse imagery to show the impact of climate change across four different locales around Earth. Imagery from each location will be displayed on the homepage of the Google search engine for several hours at a time.

The first Doodle includes real imagery of a glacier retreat at the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. The images used in the time-lapse have been taken each December from 1986 to 2020.

Another imagery shows a glacier retreat in Sermersooq, Greenland using the images taken every December from 2000 to 2020.

The third imagery that will appear on the Google homepage will be of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, showing the coral bleaching on Lizard Island. The images used in the Doodle have been taken every month from March to May 2016.

RELATED STORIES

The fourth and the last Doodle shows the Harz forests in Elend, Germany, destroyed by bark beetle infestation due to the rising temperatures and severe drought. The images have been taken every December from 1995 to 2020.

“Using real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth Timelapse and other sources, the Doodle shows the impact of climate change across four different locales around our planet. Stay tuned throughout the day to view these scenes, each remaining on the homepage for several hours at a time,” Google says.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
earth day google doodle
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP