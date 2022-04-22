Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle shows impact of climate change at 4 locations

Earth Day 2022: Today’s Doodle artwork of the Google search engine is dedicated to the annual Earth Day and addresses the issue of climate change, one of the most pressing topics of our time. Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 every year to mark the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970.

Google Doodle has issued real time-lapse imagery to show the impact of climate change across four different locales around Earth. Imagery from each location will be displayed on the homepage of the Google search engine for several hours at a time.

The first Doodle includes real imagery of a glacier retreat at the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. The images used in the time-lapse have been taken each December from 1986 to 2020.

Another imagery shows a glacier retreat in Sermersooq, Greenland using the images taken every December from 2000 to 2020.

The third imagery that will appear on the Google homepage will be of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, showing the coral bleaching on Lizard Island. The images used in the Doodle have been taken every month from March to May 2016.

The fourth and the last Doodle shows the Harz forests in Elend, Germany, destroyed by bark beetle infestation due to the rising temperatures and severe drought. The images have been taken every December from 1995 to 2020.

“Using real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth Timelapse and other sources, the Doodle shows the impact of climate change across four different locales around our planet. Stay tuned throughout the day to view these scenes, each remaining on the homepage for several hours at a time,” Google says.

