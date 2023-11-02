Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Indonesia's Timor: EMSC

Reuters |
Nov 02, 2023 02:55 AM IST

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck the Timor region in Indonesia on Thursday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

