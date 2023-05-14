Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Afghanistan's Kabul

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Afghanistan's Kabul

ANI |
May 14, 2023 09:17 AM IST

Afghanistan Earthquake: The earthquake occurred at 8:14 am today, the NCS said.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

Afghanistan Earthquake: The earthquake occurred at 8:14 am today, the NCS said.(Representational)

The earthquake occurred at 8:14 am today, the NCS said.

The depth of the earthquake was recorded to be 60 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 14-05-2023, 08:14:29 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 69.94, Depth: 60 Km, Location: 151 km SSE of Kabul, Afghanistan," the NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
afghanistan earthquake
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP