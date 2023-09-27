Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude strikes volcanic fields near Italy's Naples

Reuters |
Sep 27, 2023 12:15 PM IST

Earthquake, part of over 60 seismic events registered since Tuesday, took place at 3:35 am (local time), the Italian Geophysics and Volcanology Institute said.

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck a volcanic field near Naples early on Wednesday, the biggest in nearly four decades, but Italian authorities said it appeared to have caused no damage.

The temblor "was felt by the population but according to initial checks no damage has been reported so far," the Italian Civil Protection agency said. (File)

The earthquake, part of more than 60 seismic events registered since early Tuesday, took place at 3:35 a.m. (0135 GMT), the Italian Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV) said.

The temblor "was felt by the population but according to initial checks no damage has been reported so far," the Italian Civil Protection agency said in a statement.

The Phlegraean Fields is an area of volcanic craters on the western outskirts of Naples that is under constant monitoring for the risk of earthquakes or volcanic eruptions.

The area is prone to bradyseism, the slow lifting or lowering of the ground. Lifting phases "are accompanied by intense local seismic activity", the civil protection said on its website.

