Earthquake of 6.5 magnitude hits Argentina

Published on Jan 21, 2023 06:01 AM IST

The tremors were felt in Paraguay and Argentina, as per US Geological Survey.

The earthquake tremors were felt around 2.19am on Wednesday. (Representative Image)
ANI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 occurred 517 km North of Cardoba, Argentina at around 3:39 am on Friday (local time), according to National Center for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.5, Occurred on 21-01-2023, 03:39:37 IST, Lat: -26.82 & Long: -63.36, Depth: 586 Km, Location: 517km N of Cardoba," tweeted NCS.

The quake was 104 km from Monte Quemado, Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina.

The quake struck at a depth of 600 kilometres (372.82 miles), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

At the moment there is no news of victims or severe damages.

argentina intensity earthquake
