Earthquake of 7.0 magnitude hits Philippines's Pondaguitan
Its epicenter was located 219 kilometers (136 miles) southeast of the city of Pundaguitan at a depth of 139 kilometers.
ANI, Manila
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:39 PM IST
A magnitude 7 earthquake rocked the Philippines' coast on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
The earthquake was recorded at 12:23 GMT, the USGS added. Its epicenter was located 219 kilometers (136 miles) southeast of the city of Pundaguitan at a depth of 139 kilometers.
According to local news outlet Inquirer, residents of Davao, a major Philippine commercial center, felt the trembles as well.
No casualties and damage were reported so far.
