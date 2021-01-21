IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Earthquake of 7.0 magnitude hits Philippines's Pondaguitan
world news

Earthquake of 7.0 magnitude hits Philippines's Pondaguitan

Its epicenter was located 219 kilometers (136 miles) southeast of the city of Pundaguitan at a depth of 139 kilometers.
ANI, Manila
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:39 PM IST
Residents of Davao, a major Philippine commercial center, felt the trembles as well.(File Photo(Representative Image))

A magnitude 7 earthquake rocked the Philippines' coast on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The earthquake was recorded at 12:23 GMT, the USGS added. Its epicenter was located 219 kilometers (136 miles) southeast of the city of Pundaguitan at a depth of 139 kilometers.

According to local news outlet Inquirer, residents of Davao, a major Philippine commercial center, felt the trembles as well.

No casualties and damage were reported so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
earthquake philippines
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP