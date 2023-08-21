Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Myanmar

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Myanmar

ANI |
Aug 21, 2023 05:20 PM IST

Myanmar Earthquake: According to the NCS, the quake's epicentre was found to be at Latitude: 20.49 and Longitude: 94.37.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Myanmar on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

Myanmar Earthquake: No reports of casualties or material damage have surfaced yet.(Representational)

The depth of the quake was registered at 64 km.

According to the NCS, the quake's epicentre was found to be at Latitude: 20.49 and Longitude: 94.37.

Read more: French economist Daniel Cohen dies at 70. Emmanuel Macron pays tribute

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 21-08-2023, 16:12:05 IST, Lat: 20.49 & Long: 94.37, Depth: 64 Km, Location: Myanmar," the NCS wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

No reports of casualties or material damage have surfaced yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
myanmar earthquake
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP