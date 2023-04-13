Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 jolts Indonesia

ANI |
Apr 13, 2023 06:37 AM IST

Jakarta [Indonesia], April 13 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 has struck the Tanimbar Islands of Indonesia, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Thursday.

The quake occurred in the Indonesian region at 04:37:46 (UTC 05:30) at a depth of 70.2 km.

The latitude and longitude were found to be at 6.420°S and 131.152°E respectively, the USGS reported.

Over 65 islands make up the Tanimbar Islands, also known as Timur Laut, which are located in Indonesia's Maluku province.

No casualties have been reported as of yet. (ANI)

indonesia earthquake
