A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Southern California north of Los Angeles on Sunday, even as the region hunkered down for the approach of tropical storm Hilary.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no threat of a tsunami from the quake. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb)