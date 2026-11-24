An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck eastern Nepal's Koshi province on Tuesday, with its tremors being felt in many districts of Bihar.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), EMSC said. (REUTERS/representational) more less

The earthquake's epicentre was reported at Olangchung Gola in Taplejung district, located about 300km east of Kathmandu, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre. The tremors were also felt by people in eastern Nepal districts, including Shankhuwasabha, Ilam and Panchthar.

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There were no immediate reports of any damage from the earthquake.

Across Bihar, districts including Purnea, Katihar, Araria, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Madhepura, Supaul, Darbhanga and Madhubani felt the tremors.

The tremors in Darbhanga reportedly lasted barely two to three seconds.

A resident in Kishanganj said his family just stepped out of the house for a few seconds as the earthquake struck, adding that later everything was "fine."

Meanwhile, a Purnea town resident said she was in the kitchen at the time, and she ran out as soon as she felt the tremors.

Purnea district manager (DM) Anshul Kumar told HT over the phone that no damage was reported anywhere in the state.