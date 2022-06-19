Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hits Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture

As per NHK World, the quake hit shortly after 3 pm (local time). The quake registered a lower 6 on Japan's seismic intensity scale of zero to 7 at Suzu City.
Japan's Meteorological Agency said that the quake was at a depth of about 10 kilometres.(Representative image)
Published on Jun 19, 2022 03:02 PM IST
ANI | , Tokyo

A strong earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hit Japan's Noto region in Ishikawa Prefecture on Sunday, however, no tsunami alert has been issued.

Noto Town registered lower 5, and the city of Wajima recorded 4.

Japan's Meteorological Agency said that the quake was at a depth of about 10 kilometres.

The Kasuga Shrine in Suzu reported that its torii stone gate was broken from the bottom, and stone lanterns and stairs were partially collapsed, reported NHK World.

The city registered a quake with an intensity of lower than five in September last year.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the government has set up a task force at his office.

Kishida said, "I have instructed the members of the task force to immediately assess the extent of the damage, provide accurate information to the public, and make all-out efforts to take emergency measures against disasters. No major damage has been reported so far. There have not been any reports of damage at the Shika nuclear power plant and nearby nuclear power plants. We will continue to take all possible measures with the utmost caution." 

