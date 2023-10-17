Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes southern Iran

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes southern Iran

Reuters |
Oct 17, 2023 10:54 AM IST

The quake was at a depth of 10 km.

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck southern Iran on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km.(Agencies)

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

More details awaited.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
earthquake iran
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP