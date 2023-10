Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes southern Iran

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck southern Iran on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

More details awaited.

