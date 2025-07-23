Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Indonesia's Seram

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Seram in Indonesia on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. Earlier, in July an earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck off the coast of Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands region.(Reuters)

The earthquake was located at a depth of 15 km, while the epicenter was about 244 kilometers east northeast of Ambon and 155 kilometers from Amahai. There has been no immediate reports of any major damage or casualties.

Earlier, in July an earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck off the coast of Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands region. The quake was at a depth of 98 km.

In May this year, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 had struck the Northern Sumatra region of Indonesia.