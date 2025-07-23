Search
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Indonesia's Seram

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 23, 2025 02:58 pm IST

The earthquake hit Indonesia's Seram at 17:25 local time, at a depth of 15 km

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Seram in Indonesia on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

Earlier, in July an earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck off the coast of Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands region.(Reuters)
Earlier, in July an earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck off the coast of Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands region.(Reuters)

The earthquake was located at a depth of 15 km, while the epicenter was about 244 kilometers east northeast of Ambon and 155 kilometers from Amahai. There has been no immediate reports of any major damage or casualties.

Earlier, in July an earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck off the coast of Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands region. The quake was at a depth of 98 km.

In May this year, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 had struck the Northern Sumatra region of Indonesia.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Indonesia ferry fireon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Indonesia ferry fireon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Indonesia's Seram
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On