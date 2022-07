An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Ecuador on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.71 miles), EMSC said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.

