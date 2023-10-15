Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 jolts western Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck western Afghanistan on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km, EMSC added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

