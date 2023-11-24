Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 strikes Mariana Islands region
No Tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake.
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck near the northern Mariana Islands region in the Pacific on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake was at a depth of 12.4 km (7.71 miles), GFZ said.
