Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 strikes Mariana Islands region

Nov 24, 2023 03:03 PM IST

No Tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake.

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck near the northern Mariana Islands region in the Pacific on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was at a depth of 12.4 km (7.71 miles), GFZ said. (Representative Image)

The quake was at a depth of 12.4 km (7.71 miles), GFZ said.

