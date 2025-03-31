Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Pakistan's Balochistan, tremors felt in Karachi

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolted Pakistan's Balochistan area on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10km.(Representative file photo)

The epicentre of the earthquake was 65 km east-southeast of Balochistan's Uthal city. It struck at a depth of 10km.

While there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, several users on social media said that tremors were felt as far as Karachi.

“Felt Earthquake around 4:11pm in Karachi. My chair was rocking my back quite significantly, but it wasn't too much, thankfully,” a social media users wrote on X. “I waited for confirmation if it was real”

Another user said that the earthquake was felt in different areas of Karachi city. “Earthquake felt in different areas of Karachi. May Allah keep everyone safe!” the user wrote on the social media platform.