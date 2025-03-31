Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Pakistan's Balochistan, tremors felt in Karachi

ByHT News Desk
Mar 31, 2025 05:30 PM IST

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10km.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolted Pakistan's Balochistan area on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10km.(Representative file photo)
The earthquake struck at a depth of 10km.(Representative file photo)

The epicentre of the earthquake was 65 km east-southeast of Balochistan's Uthal city. It struck at a depth of 10km.

While there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, several users on social media said that tremors were felt as far as Karachi.

“Felt Earthquake around 4:11pm in Karachi. My chair was rocking my back quite significantly, but it wasn't too much, thankfully,” a social media users wrote on X. “I waited for confirmation if it was real”

Another user said that the earthquake was felt in different areas of Karachi city. “Earthquake felt in different areas of Karachi. May Allah keep everyone safe!” the user wrote on the social media platform.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Pakistan's Balochistan, tremors felt in Karachi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On