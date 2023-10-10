Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes Argentina

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes Argentina

Reuters |
Oct 10, 2023 04:27 PM IST

The quake was at a depth of 238 km (148 miles), EMSC said.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck the Jujuy region of Argentina on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.

Earthquake

Topics
earthquake argentina
