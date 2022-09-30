Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Myanmar

Published on Sep 30, 2022 07:28 AM IST

According to the data by National Centre for Seismology, the quake struck about 162km NW of Burma, Myanmar.

ANI |

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted Myanmar on Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The quake hit around 03:52:37 (IST) at a depth of 140km.

The epicentre was monitored at 23.09 degrees north latitude and 95.01 degrees east longitude.

No casualties have been reported so far.

