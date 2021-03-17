Home / World News / East Jerusalem: Several Palestinians injured in clashes with Israel forces
"Thirty-one people were injured [after inhaling] tear gas, and 11 others were wounded by rubber bullets ... in the Kafr Aqab area in the city of Jerusalem. All of those injured received treatment on the spot," a spokesperson for the Red Crescent Society in Jerusalem said.
MAR 17, 2021
Palestine's official news agency WAFA reported that Israel's forces stormed the area, which led to clashes between the two sides.(AP file photo. Representative image)

Dozens of Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli forces in the Kafr Aqab neighbourhood located in East Jerusalem, a spokesperson for the Red Crescent Society in Jerusalem told Sputnik.



Palestine's official news agency WAFA reported that Israel's forces stormed the area, which led to clashes between the two sides.

The Israeli Border Police, also known as Magav, declined to comment when asked for clarification by Sputnik.

