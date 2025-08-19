Elderly Sikh men attacked in UK's Wolverhampton, turban ‘removed forcibly’; 3 arrested

A shocking video of two elderly Sikh men being brutally assaulted outside Wolverhampton Railway Station has led to the arrest of three men, police confirmed. The incident, which took place on Friday, August 15, is being treated as a racially-aggravated hate crime. One of the victims can be seen in the video laying on the floor without his turban, while another can be seen getting kicked and punched.(X/@officeofssbadal)

British Transport Police (BTP), cited in a BBC report, said it was aware of a purported video of the attack surfacing online, showing the two victims getting assaulted.

In the widely shared video, one of the victims can be seen laying on the floor with his turban left on the ground beside him, while another can be seen getting kicked and punched.

A woman, seemingly filming the attack, can be heard exclaiming, "These two men have just gotten beaten up by these white men," before shouting, "What are you doing!" at the attackers.

Viewer discretion advised: The following video contains disturbing visuals and strong language that may be triggering to some viewers.

The attack took place at about 13.45 BST on Friday.

The victims were taken to hospital for treatment and were discharged later.

The suspects, aged 17, 19 and 25, were bailed pending further inquiries, according to the BBC report.

Sikh leaders condemn attack

The assault drew sharp reactions from Sikh leaders in India and even Sikh Federation, a UK-based Sikh rights body, which on Monday condemned the the racist attack.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal took to X and said he strongly condemns the horrific attack during the course of which “one Sikh’s turban was removed forcibly.”

This racist hate crime targets the Sikh community, which always seeks Sarbat Da Bhala (the well-being of all), Sukhbir Badal wrote in his post, adding that the community deserves safety and respect worldwide.

He urged West Midlands Police and the UK Home Office to act swiftly and also appealed to external affairs minister S Jaishankar to raise this issue with the British government to ensure the safety of the Sikh diaspora.

“Meanwhile, I appeal to all Sikh brethren settled abroad to support each other in this hour of need,” he wrote.

Congress's Punjab unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also reacted to the assault and said on X, “Appalled by the brutal attack on an elderly Sikh gentleman in Wolverhampton, England. This hate crime is a disturbing setback for inter-community harmony.”

He also urged Jaishankar to raise the issue with the UK government.

The Sikh Federation said in a statement that the elderly gentlemen, both local taxi drivers, were on duty outside the station.

"A group of three white men exited the station and approached one of the drivers and demanded to be taken to Oldbury. One of the drivers told us they were very rude and abusive and ordered him to take them. He explained that the system does not work this way and that they would have to go into the taxi rank and book from there. But they were not interested or listening, instead they continued with their swearing and abuse,” an Indian Express report quoted the UK body's statement.