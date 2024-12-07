Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked: ‘Why accused not arrested’, ask Akali leaders

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders condemned the Punjab government for the recent attack on party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday and called for immediate action against those responsible, reported news agency ANI. Anti-riot police officials produce Narain Singh Chaura, who opened fire at Sukhbir Singh Badal (Raminder Pal Singh )

Daljit Singh Cheema, an SAD leader and former education minister of Punjab, alleged bias in probe and claimed there was “no law and order” in the state.

“The investigative officers are seen roaming around with a history-sheeter. Those who need to be investigated themselves, are investigating this matter,” he said.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia questioned the government saying, “This attack took place in the most sacred site of our religion. Why is the accused not being arrested?”

Bikram Singh Majithia also criticised the AAP-led Punjab government on Friday for not providing adequate security to Sukhbir Singh Badal.

“If the AAP government cannot assure security there (Golden Temple), this shows that nothing is well in the state. Is all well here? No, all is in the well," he told ANI.

Majithia also drew a comparison between the shooting aimed at Sukhbir Singh Badal and Operation Bluestar, saying, “In '84, at Darbar Sahib complex, bullets were fired, and now in '24 bullets were fired again. It is not just about an attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal... The sad part is that someone doing penance, as instructed by the Gurus, was targeted.”

He also compared the attacker to former prime minister Indira Gandhi. “Can you consider the attacker a Sardar? That person is a monster, a traitor. I also think the spirit of Indira Gandhi is in him. Indira Gandhi made the mistake of firing bullets, and now Narain has done the same," he said.

On December 4, an assassination attempt was made on Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple premises. Despite the attack, Badal resumed his service on Thursday, performing 'sewa' at Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib under tight security.

The shooter, Narain Singh Chaura has been sent to three days of police custody by an Amritsar court.