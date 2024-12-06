‘Part of family’: Sukhbir Badal's heartfelt note for 2 Punjab Police ASIs who saved his life at Golden Temple

Sukhbir Singh Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal expressed heartfelt gratitude to the two Punjab Police personnel who saved his life during a firing attack on Wednesday. After meeting and hugging the assistant sub-inspectors who overpowered the attacker, Sukhbir Badal shared his appreciation for their bravery. After meeting and hugging the officers who overpowered the attacker, Sukhbir Badal shared his appreciation for their bravery on Thursday.(X/@officeofssbadal)

Sukhbir Badal posted pictures of ASIs Jasbir Singh and Hira Singh, who are part of his security team, on X (formerly Twitter). In his post, he wrote: “Risking your life to save someone's life is not an easy thing. ASI Jasveer Singh and ASI Hira Singh, both Sr. Parkash Singh Ji Badal has been a part of our family since the days of Sabah. My family and I cannot repay the courage and loyalty shown by them yesterday. May God bless them with long life, good health and all happiness.”

The former Punjab deputy chief minister narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Wednesday when ex-Khalistani terrorist Narain Singh Chaura fired at him at close range near the Golden Temple's entrance. The attack missed its target as plainclothes police officers managed to overpower the assailant.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Bhullar stated on Wednesday that authorities are probing all angles of the case, including whether any organisation was involved or if the act was an attempt to "gain sympathy."

How did the officers save Badal's life?

ASI Jasbir Singh quickly sensed the threat to Akali leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and acted decisively by pouncing on the shooter, grabbing his hands, and pushing him. This swift action, combined with assistance from other security personnel, led to the attacker being overpowered.

The daring attack was captured on camera by media personnel present to cover the second day of Badal performing sewa at the main gate of the Golden Temple. This service was part of his tankhah (religious penance) for "mistakes" made during the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

Former militant Narain Singh Chaura, who attempted to assassinate Badal during his tankhah duty at the Golden Temple's entrance on Wednesday, was remanded to three-day police custody on Thursday.

Narain Singh Chaura was ‘self-motivated’

Preliminary police investigations into the assassination attempt on Punjab's former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple indicate that the attacker, Narain Singh Chaura, acted alone and was “self-motivated.” While authorities have not ruled out the possibility of a larger conspiracy, initial findings suggest that Chaura, an ex-militant with over 30 terror-related cases, planned the attack following the Akal Takht’s verdict on Badal in the Bargari sacrilege case.

The 9mm pistol used in the attempt has no identifying marks, and investigators are working to determine whether Chaura carried it inside the shrine or retrieved it from another location just before the attack.

CCTV camera footage released by Shiromani Akali Dal leaders raised fresh concerns on Thursday, showing Chaura interacting with Superintendent of Police (SP) Harpal Singh, who was overseeing security outside the shrine, a day before the incident.

The attack drew widespread condemnation from political leaders. The Congress criticised the Punjab government for negligence in security, while the BJP called the attempt a "complete breakdown of law and order."