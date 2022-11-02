Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Nov 02, 2022 12:58 AM IST

Elon Musk has announced $8 monthly charge for verified Twitter accounts.

Elon Musk announces $8 monthly charge for verified Twitter accounts(Reuters)
ByHT News Desk

Microblogging platform Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has announced $8 monthly charge for verified Twitter accounts. In a series of tweets on Tuesday night, Musk said that the verified accounts will also get “priority in replies, mentions and search, ability to post long video and audio, and half as many ads”. The users would also have the ability to bypass paywalls for “publishers willing to work with us,” he added.

Earlier, on reports of $20 fee being proposed for Twitter Blue verification badge, Musk had said that the company needs to pay its bills.

