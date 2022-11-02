Elon Musk announces $8 monthly charge for verified Twitter accounts

Microblogging platform Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has announced $8 monthly charge for verified Twitter accounts. In a series of tweets on Tuesday night, Musk said that the verified accounts will also get “priority in replies, mentions and search, ability to post long video and audio, and half as many ads”. The users would also have the ability to bypass paywalls for “publishers willing to work with us,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, on reports of $20 fee being proposed for Twitter Blue verification badge, Musk had said that the company needs to pay its bills.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail