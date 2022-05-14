Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'Bots are angry...': Elon Musk announces ‘random sampling’ of Twitter's followers after putting deal on hold
world news

'Bots are angry...': Elon Musk announces ‘random sampling’ of Twitter's followers after putting deal on hold

Twitter, on its own platform, is followed by nearly 62 million handles.
FILE PHOTO: Founder and CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk. (REUTERS)
Published on May 14, 2022 08:10 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

In continuation of his announcement from a day ago that the Twitter acquisition deal was being put on hold temporarily, world's richest person Elon Musk announced on Saturday his team will do ‘random sampling’ of 100 followers of Twitter's account on the social media giant's own platform.

Also Read | Elon Musk says on Twitter deal on hold, adds a ‘committed to’ tweet hours later

“To find out, my team will do a random sample of 100 followers of @twitter. I invite others to repeat the same process and see what they discover…,” Musk, who has nearly 93 million followers, informed.

 

 

 

RELATED STORIES

“The bots are very angry at being counted,” he added.

Meanwhile, the sampling, will, presumably, be done to estimate the percentage of spam or fake accounts out of the total 61.7 million accounts that follow Twitter. On Friday, Musk put his acquisition of Twitter on hold citing a Reuters report that said that according to the company's own calculations, false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5 per cent of of its monetisable daily active users during the first quarter.

 

The report further said that the networking site, during this period, had 229 million users who were served advertising.

Friday's bombshell by Musk--who announced late last month that he reached an agreement with Twitter to purchase it for USD 44 billion--came days after the South African born entrepreneur said one of his priorities would be to remove ‘spam bots’ from the platform.

Also Read | Twitter CEO after Elon Musk bombshell: 'No one working just to keep lights on'

Also, hours after putting the deal on hold, the 50-year-old said in a post he was still committed to the acquisition.

(With Reuters inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
elon musk twitter
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP