Elon Musk backs petition seeking Jensen Huang's Nvidia return: ‘I’m signing it'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday voiced support for an effort to "reinstate" Jensen Huang at Nvidia, after Huang resigned as the company's chief executive officer (CEO) on Thursday amid widespread controversy over reports of his extramarital affairs.

Musk did not clarify whether he was referring to any petition involving Nvidia employees. (Photos Credit: Reuters)

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Nvidia said in a statement on Thursday that Huang had resigned as president, CEO and a member of the board, with immediate effect.

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'Petition is underway to reinstate Jensen': Musk

Deep Dive What did Elon Musk say about the petition to reinstate Jensen Huang at Nvidia? Musk said on X that a petition was underway to reinstate Huang and wrote, “I’m signing it too.” He did not clarify whether it was an initiative involving Nvidia employees. Why are some Nvidia employees calling for Jensen Huang to return as CEO? An internal suggestion-box post urged Nvidia’s board to consider employee sentiment before acting. The post received more than 1,600 comments, with several asking the board to find a way to bring Huang back. Has Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang after the petition? The articles do not report that Huang has been reinstated. Nvidia said he resigned with immediate effect, and CFO Colette Kress was appointed interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor.

Musk in a post on X said that a petition was underway to reinstate Huang and that he would sign it too. “A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too,” he wrote on X.

Also Read | Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO amid Alice Huang affair controversy

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{{^usCountry}} Musk did not clarify whether he was referring to an initiative involving Nvidia employees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Musk did not clarify whether he was referring to an initiative involving Nvidia employees. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | Some Nvidia employees want Jensen Huang back as CEO, believe ‘everyone makes mistakes’: Report

Nvidia employees call for Jensen Huang’s return, says report

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Some Nvidia employees called for Huang's return, WIRED reported on Friday, citing internal correspondence reviewed by the publication.

The report stated that an internal "suggestion box" post by an engineer at Nvidia ahead of Huang's resignation urged the company's board to take employee sentiment into consideration prior to taking any action.

The submission drew over 1,600 comments, with several asking board members to find a way to bring back Huang, the report added.

Also Read | Trump says Tim Cook should replace Jensen Huang at Nvidia: ‘There is only one man to take his place’

Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO

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Huang stepped down after revelations of his extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy

Nvidia also announced on Thursday that Colette Kress, its current executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), would serve as interim CEO.

Over the weekend, Huang admitted to having an extramarital affair. However, he and his company did not name the person he had been intimate with, but The New York Times identified her as business executive and Chinese citizen Alice Huang. China's foreign ministry has dismissed the spying allegations.

Meanwhile, Jensen Huang, in an email to Nvidia employees, later also published by the company, apologised for his affair.

"I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children," Huang wrote Sunday.

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Huang, 63, co-founded Nvidia alongside Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem over three decades ago. He and his wife, Lori, reportedly have two children who both now work at the company, according to AP.

(with inputs from agencies)