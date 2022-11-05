Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elon Musk on layoffs: 'Twitter losing $4 mn a day. Unfortunately, no choice'

Updated on Nov 05, 2022 05:58 AM IST

Twitter layoffs: About 50 per cent of staff has been hit by layoffs.

Employees were bracing for widespread layoffs at Twitter on Friday, as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform.(AP)
BySwati Bhasin

Amid a spell of layoffs at Twitter, one of the worst the social network has seen, Elon Musk on Saturday justified the restructuring decision as he stressed "unfortunately there is no choice". Twitter, he added, is losing $ 4 million a day.

"Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required," Musk tweeted.

"Again, to be crystal clear, Twitter’s strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged. In fact, we have actually seen hateful speech at times this week decline *below* our prior norms, contrary to what you may read in the press, (sic)," he further added.

