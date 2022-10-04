Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Elon Musk's two cents on Ukraine war face ire. Russia media says it's trolls

Elon Musk's two cents on Ukraine war face ire. Russia media says it's trolls

world news
Updated on Oct 04, 2022 12:27 PM IST

Elon Musk On Russia-Ukraine War: As Elon Musk asked his followers to vote in the poll, Russian state-controlled site RT said that pro-Ukrainian Twitter users were manipulating the results.

Elon Musk On Russia-Ukraine War: Tesla Motors, Inc. CEO Elon Musk.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Russian state media site RT suggested on Monday that the lack of support for Tesla CEO Elon Musk's peace Russia-Ukraine war peace proposal was due to interference by pro-Ukraine bots and trolls on Twitter.

Elon Musk faced severe backlash as he posted a Twitter poll asking citizens of occupied areas of eastern Ukraine recently annexed by the Kremlin and Crimea to decide if they want to live in Russia or Ukraine. Ukraine's President Zelensky responded by posting a poll to Twitter asking if people preferred Elon Musk who supports Ukraine....or Russia.

As Elon Musk asked his followers to vote in the poll, Russian state-controlled site RT said that pro-Ukrainian Twitter users were manipulating the results. Using Elon Musk's follow-up tweet in which Tesla boss said “Indeed. Biggest bot attack I’ve ever seen" RT validated the presence of trolls changing the results of the polls.

In a later tweet, Elon Musk said that his company SpaceX’s out-of-pocket costs for providing Ukraine with Starlink dishes stands at around $80 million adding that the company is “obviously” pro-Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last week proclaimed four Ukrainian regions—Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson—as part of Russia in a move considered illegitimate by Ukraine and the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
elon musk russia ukraine ukraine war
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP