World News
world news

Elon Musk response to Star Trek actor's ‘hire me as a face of Twitter' post

William Shatner is known for his iconic portrayal of Captain James Kirk of USS Enterprise in the Star Trek franchise, which has gained a cult status among masses.
Star Trek fame actor William Shatner and Elon Musk. 
Published on Apr 30, 2022 08:05 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Ever since Tesla CEO Elon Musk clinched a $44 billion deal to buy microblogging platform Twitter, he continues to make headlines over his tweet which have broken the internet. Now, Musk's Twitter bonhomie with Star Trek fame actor William Shatner has triggered a social media storm.Shatner tweeted expressing desire to be the face of the social media giant. “BTW, since it seems to be the latest “thing” on here. I’m stating that I’m staying on Twitter. Besides I think @elonmusk is adorbs. Also, full disclosure: I’m trying to pitch Elon to hire me as face of Twitter. #dumpthebird,” the octogenarian actor tweeted. At this time, the tweet has garnered nearly 40,000 likes and more than 1,600 replies.Musk was quick to reply, “You will always be my Captain.” Shatner is known for his iconic portrayal of Captain James Kirk of USS Enterprise in the Star Trek franchise, which has gained a cult status among masses.

Earlier, Musk got involved in a Twitter war of words with US Representative Ocasio-Cortez after she made an indirect rebuttal to his tweet which said that the Democratic Party had been hijacked by extremists, Bloomberg reported.ALSO READ: Twitter CEO faces employee anger over Elon Musk's criticism of the company

RELATED STORIES

Musk tweeted about Democrats to his nearly 89 million followers Thursday, hours after tweeting a cartoon showing liberals sprinting far to the left since 2008.

Without naming Musk, Ocasio-Corte rejected his assertion about the party. In a separate tweet, she blamed hate crimes on “some billionaire with an ego problem” who “unilaterally controls a massive communication platform,” though she didn’t make clear to whom she was referring.ALSO READ: Elon Musk told banks he will rein in Twitter pay, make money from tweets: Report

But Musk responded to that tweet, saying “Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy” followed by a smiley-face emoji. Ocasio-Cortez replied on Twitter: “I was talking about Zuckerberg, but ok,” in an apparent reference to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and then deleted that response 57 seconds later, per an archive of deleted politician tweets kept by ProPublica.(With inputs from Bloomberg)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
twitter elon musk
