Elon Musk says he is a rare exception as a rich person who has many kids

Carrying on his argument on population, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tweeted that he is a rare exception as a rich person who has many kids as most rich people he knows have zero or one kid. "Contrary to what many think, the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have. I am a rare exception," the billionaire who has seven children tweeted. Elon Musk has recently argued that the narrative that people are not having kids because it is harmful to the environment is "total nonsense".

"Some people think that having fewer kids is better for the environment. Environment's gonna be fine even if we doubled the population. I know a lot of environmental stuff...Japan had lowest birth rate. Having kids is essential for maintaining civilization. We can't let civilization dwindle into nothing," Elon Musk said.

On Twitter, Elon Musk posted a graph on US' fertility slump and said the birth rate of the United States has been below the minimum sustainable levels for 50 years.

This is not the first time that Elon Musk raised the issue of the declining population. Earlier, he had said if there are not enough people for Earth, then there will definitely be enough people for Mars.

Musk has seven children - twins Xavier and Griffin, triplets Kai, Saxon and Damina. His latest born is X Æ A-Xii, while his former partner Grimes claimed to have had a second secret child with Elon Musk, named Y.

