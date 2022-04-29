Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elon Musk sells 4.4 million Tesla shares worth $3.99 million: Report

Elon Musk has reportedly said there are “no further TSLA sales planned after today”.
Tesla chief Elon Musk. (AFP)
Updated on Apr 29, 2022 07:59 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, has reportedly sold 4.4 million of its shares worth $3.99 billion. The findings were reported by Bloomberg, citing Form 4 filings.

“Form 4 has been split into five filings to cover all 138 individual transactions that occurred on two consecutive transaction dates,” it said.

Shortly after the filings, Musk reportedly said there are “no further TSLA sales planned after today”. Musk offloaded the shares on April 26 and April 27, according to the filings.

The report comes amid a global frenzy over Musk clinching a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion cash, a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the world's richest person.

Tesla shares fell 12 per cent on April 26, the highest since September 2020, and have changed little in the following two sessions, with the stock closing Thursday at $877.51. Another $12.5 billion of Musk’s deal for Twitter is secured by his Tesla stake.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

elon musk tesla
