Elon Musk's Neuralink implants third human with brain-computer device

Neuralink Corp.’s brain-computer device has been implanted in a third patient and the company has plans for about 20 to 30 more implants in 2025, founder Elon Musk said. Neuralink's logo and a photo of Elon Musk are seen in this illustration.(REUTERS)

“We’ve got now three humans with Neuralinks implanted and they’re all working well,” Musk said during an event in Las Vegas this week that was streamed on X, his social media service.

Neuralink is one of a growing group of startups developing brain implants that can help treat conditions such as paralysis and ALS. They are experimental procedures that usually require opening up the skull to place electrodes in the brain tissue. A year ago, Neuralink said it had implanted its device in its initial patient, Noland Arbaugh.

The company currently has two US studies for its devices registered with the Food and Drug Administration. The Prime Study, designed for an estimated five patients, allows paralyzed patients to control external devices such as computers or smartphones with their minds. A second study, Convoy, is designed for three patients, and allows them to control devices such as assistive robotic arms.