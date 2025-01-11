Menu Explore
Elon Musk's Neuralink implants third human with brain-computer device

Bloomberg |
Jan 11, 2025 10:26 AM IST

Neuralink is one of a growing group of startups developing brain implants that can help treat conditions such as paralysis and ALS.

Neuralink Corp.’s brain-computer device has been implanted in a third patient and the company has plans for about 20 to 30 more implants in 2025, founder Elon Musk said.

Neuralink's logo and a photo of Elon Musk are seen in this illustration.(REUTERS)
Neuralink's logo and a photo of Elon Musk are seen in this illustration.(REUTERS)

“We’ve got now three humans with Neuralinks implanted and they’re all working well,” Musk said during an event in Las Vegas this week that was streamed on X, his social media service.

Also read | Can Elon Musk become US president? Donald Trump's big remarks amid raging debate

Neuralink is one of a growing group of startups developing brain implants that can help treat conditions such as paralysis and ALS. They are experimental procedures that usually require opening up the skull to place electrodes in the brain tissue. A year ago, Neuralink said it had implanted its device in its initial patient, Noland Arbaugh.

The company currently has two US studies for its devices registered with the Food and Drug Administration. The Prime Study, designed for an estimated five patients, allows paralyzed patients to control external devices such as computers or smartphones with their minds. A second study, Convoy, is designed for three patients, and allows them to control devices such as assistive robotic arms.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
