'Emergency', blackouts after Russian missile strikes in Ukraine | Top points

An emergency was sounded across Ukraine after Russian missiles struck two residential buildings in the capital Kyiv on Tuesday. Several cities also suffered blackouts in a fresh barrage of attacks targeting the war-torn country's energy infrastructure leading to power outages and forced shutdowns – a situation that Ukrainian authorities have termed as "critical". Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky took note of the strikes and vowed to his people: “We will survive”.

Earlier on Tuesday, at the G20 Summit, Zelensky dissed Russia while pointedly thanking the “G19” – excluding its neighbour – for denouncing nuclear blackmail and extending support to them.

Here are the latest developments:

Ukraine air force spokesman Yuri Ignat, during a local television broadcast, claimed that Russian forces launched “around 100” missiles against Ukraine, surpassing October 10's 84 missiles, reported AFP. Zelensky, in a video posted online, warned civilians that they could be facing more strikes but “we are working, we will restore everything, we will survive”.

The statement comes hours after two residential buildings were reportedly struck by Russian missiles in the capital city Kyiv. The city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said that at least one person has died in the attack.

A Ukrainian presidential aide shared a video from the site of the missile strike showing a five-storey building in flames. The city mayor added that air defence units had shot down some missiles.

The aerial assault followed days of euphoria in Ukraine following one of its biggest military successes – retaking last week of the southern city of Kherson – in the nearly nine-month aggression.

In the recent months of its invasion attempts, Russia has largely resorted to attacking Ukraine's power grids – affecting millions of civilians in the country – using the approach of winter as their latest weapon in an apparent hope they would surrender.