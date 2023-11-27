Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Encounter with terrorists in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 8 killed

Encounter with terrorists in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 8 killed

PTI |
Nov 27, 2023 02:36 AM IST

During the operation, there was an intense exchange of fire between the troops and terrorists.

Security forces killed eight terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan district, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, said.

Pakistan security forces(Reuters/Representative)

The intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in the district's Sararogha area based on the reported presence of terrorists.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

During the operation, there was an intense exchange of fire between the troops and terrorists. Eight terrorists were eliminated in the operation, the ISPR said.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians. Arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them, it said.

It added that a sanitisation operation was underway in the area to eliminate any other terrorists as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
terrorists khyber pakhtunkhwa
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP