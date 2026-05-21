‘Enemies neutralised’ by Trump: Big US message targeting Maduro, Castro, Khamenei amid Iran suspense

Amid uncertainty over the future of the Iran-US war and the itensified American action against former Cuban President Raúl Castro, the White House shared a big message, depicting President Donald Trump as the one who “neutralised enemies”.

The post claimed that President Trump had neutralised America's adversaries naming Nicolas Maduro, Ali Hosseini Khamenei, Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki and Raul Castro(REUTERS)

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The White House post featured Donald Trump with pictures of Nicolas Maduro (former President of Venezuela), Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (former Supreme Leader of Iran), Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki (Islamic State leader) and Raul Castro (former President of Cuba), beneath him.

Labels such as “arrested”, “killed” or “indicted” were accorded to each one of them, with the caption above: “The Enemies of America Neutralised by President Donald J Trump.”

“Justice will be served," the post's caption read.

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{{^usCountry}} The post comes following the US government's decision to indict Castro in connection to a fatal attack on two civilian planes, operated by four exiles from the country in 1996. Castro, armed forces minister at the time, has been charged with destruction of the aircraft and four counts of murder borne out of conspiracy against US nationals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post comes following the US government's decision to indict Castro in connection to a fatal attack on two civilian planes, operated by four exiles from the country in 1996. Castro, armed forces minister at the time, has been charged with destruction of the aircraft and four counts of murder borne out of conspiracy against US nationals. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The indictment was unsealed on Wednesday (May 20). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The indictment was unsealed on Wednesday (May 20). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “For the first time in nearly 70 years, senior leadership of the Cuban regime has been charged in this country, in the United States of America, for acts of violence resulting in the deaths of American citizens,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in his announcement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For the first time in nearly 70 years, senior leadership of the Cuban regime has been charged in this country, in the United States of America, for acts of violence resulting in the deaths of American citizens,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in his announcement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The graphic reinstates a recent hard-lining in US's foreign policy under President Donald Trump's second term which has projected a larger ‘America First’ narrative focused on national security and aggressive counter-terrorism. While many condemned the stance by calling it a glorification of language that celebrated killings and prosecutions, many others applauded the same for enhancing accountability against the US's adversaries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The graphic reinstates a recent hard-lining in US's foreign policy under President Donald Trump's second term which has projected a larger ‘America First’ narrative focused on national security and aggressive counter-terrorism. While many condemned the stance by calling it a glorification of language that celebrated killings and prosecutions, many others applauded the same for enhancing accountability against the US's adversaries. {{/usCountry}}

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No further clarification has been issued by the administration in regards to this matter.

The current US and Israel war against Iran remains in a stalemate with President Trump's claims on Monday that he had been “an hour away” from ordering fresh strikes. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, on the other hand, threatened to push the war “beyond the region” if attacks resumed. Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir is expected to be in Tehran on Thursday as Iran views proposals sent by the US to end the war.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Stuti Gupta ...Read More Stuti Gupta is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she is a part of the General News team, tasked with reporting on happenings across the country impacting domestic as well as international ecospheres. In her role at HT, she is responsible for keeping a track of incoming news updates, packaging stories and publishing them in a format best suited to their purpose. She holds a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Journalism from St Xavier’s, Mumbai and is partial towards working on international affairs. Apart from her interest in the geopolitical world, she is a keen reader, writer, orator, debater and learner who loves picking up new information. She has been recognized for her previous literary work at the international level with a Gold Finalist, Gold and Silver Award in various participating years at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition along with winning the third prize and getting her story published in Children’s World in 2017. Barring academic and professional pursuits, she has a passion for travelling to new places, exploring new cultures and cuisines, documenting them through words and pictures and interacting with people from diverse backgrounds. She is also an avid enthusiast of studying art forms such as cinema, dance, theatre and music as a tool for cultural storytelling and actively participates in them. Read Less

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